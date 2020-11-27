Man Rescued After Falling Into Basement of Home Under Construction

Philadelphia firefighters on Friday rescued a man after he was injured as he fell about 10 feet into the basement of a home under construction.
The man fell into the basement, which was uncovered at the time, around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Fairmount Avenue and 18th Street, in the Fairmount neighborhood.
Firefighters and paramedics climbed down into the basement as they put a neck brace on the man and loaded him onto a stretcher before pulling the stretcher up a ladder using what appeared to be a rope and hook.
The man’s condition was not immediately known as paramedics loaded him into an ambulance and drove him to a hospital.