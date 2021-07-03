Pennsylvania

Man Rescued After at Least 3 Days in Abandoned Cistern

The man, whose name wasn't released, had been reported missing previously before being found at the bottom of the cistern.

A man was rescued after at least three days at the bottom of an abandoned stone cistern near the landmark pagoda overlooking the eastern Pennsylvania city of Reading, authorities said.

The man was healthy enough to climb out on his own on a city fire department rope ladder Friday morning, the Reading Eagle reported.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Fire department rescuers were dispatched shortly before 8:30 a.m. Friday after police found him underground through the 3-foot-wide opening near the concrete steps at the foot of the stairs leading to the century-old landmark atop Mount Penn.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

South Philadelphia 3 hours ago

Man Dies in South Philadelphia Arson Fire

Pennsylvania 8 hours ago

Trump-Allied Pa. State Senator Raises 2020 Election Audit Plan

Second Deputy Fire Chief Michael Glore said the man, whose name wasn't released, had been reported missing and police started searching the area after finding his vehicle parked at the pagoda. He was taken to Reading Hospital; Glore said he didn't have information on the extent of injuries.

Glore said the cistern at one time probably was visible on the slope below the Pagoda, but decades of vegetation had obscured it. The city public works department was making arrangements to weld shut the opening.

The seven-story Reading Pagoda, built in 1908 as a luxury hotel resort and donated to the city in 1911, is 72 feet tall and 620 feet above the city and contains a Japanese bell made in 1739 at the top. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1972.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaREADING
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Wawa Welcome America U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers NBC Sports Philadelphia Flyers Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us