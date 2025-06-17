Man pushing disabled car off of Pa. highway killed after truck crash

A man was pushing a disabled car onto the shoulder of the highway when he was killed after a tractor-trailer crashed into him, the car and another truck on Monday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The crash happened on Interstate 78 around 10:15 p.m. in the area of Glendon Borough, Northampton County, on Monday, June 16, troopers said.

When the troopers got to the scene of the crash, they said they found that a man was pushing a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox that had run out of gas to get it out of a travel lane.

A woman was inside the car steering it while the man pushed, troopers explained.

A tractor-trailer going eastbound hit the Chevrolet and another tractor-trailer that was disabled on the shoulder of the road, according to officials.

The man was killed and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.

An investigation into this incident is being conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police's Belfast Patrol Unit with help from the Northampton County Coroner's Office.