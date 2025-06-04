Philadelphia

Man hospitalized after being pulled from Schuylkill River, police say

According to police, around 5:31 a.m., officers and fire crews responded to 3844 Falls Road, where they pulled a man from the Schuylkill River.

By Cherise Lynch

A man was pulled from the Schuylkill River early Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, around 5:31 a.m. on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, officers and fire crews responded to 3844 Falls Road, where they pulled a man from the Schuylkill River. 

Police said the medics transported the man to the hospital. His current condition has not been released.

Central Detectives are handling the investigation, according to police.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the circumstances surrounding the incident.

