Man hospitalized after being pulled from Schuylkill River, police say

A man was pulled from the Schuylkill River early Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, around 5:31 a.m. on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, officers and fire crews responded to 3844 Falls Road, where they pulled a man from the Schuylkill River.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police said the medics transported the man to the hospital. His current condition has not been released.

Central Detectives are handling the investigation, according to police.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Authorities have not yet disclosed the circumstances surrounding the incident.