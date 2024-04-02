A man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to luring a 70-year-old delivery driver to a location in Philadelphia and then beating him to death during one of two carjackings in 2021.

John Nusslein, 19, of Philadelphia, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit carjacking, carjacking resulting in death and carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury.

On Dec. 2, 2021, Nusslein and two others, including a 12-year-old boy, placed a food delivery order to an address on the 3000 block of Teesdale Street in Philadelphia, according to an indictment.

Around 7 p.m. that night, 70-year-old food delivery driver Chung Chin arrived at the location. Nusslein, the other teen and the 12-year-old boy then approached Chin and struck him repeatedly before stealing his vehicle, a 2004 Toyota Camry, officials said.

Nusslein and the two others then fled the area in the stolen Camry. Chin was taken to the hospital by first responders. More than three weeks after the carjacking, on Dec. 21, 2021, Chin died from his injuries.

On Dec. 16, 2021, Nusslein and another suspect placed a food delivery order to an address on the 9000 block of Hilspach Street in Philadelphia. Around 9:10 p.m. that night, a food delivery driver arrived at the location. Nusslein and the second suspect then approached the driver and pointed a gun at him, demanding money. They then struck him and stole his vehicle, a 2015 Infiniti QX5, before fleeing the area.

“The fact that these carjackers specifically lured two innocent people trying to make a living is despicable,” U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero said. “That Nusslein and the others so brutally beat one driver that his injuries proved fatal is horrific. We and our partners on the Philadelphia Carjacking Task Force simply won’t permit violent offenders like Nusslein to victimize people with impunity. They will be prosecuted, and they will go to prison for a very long time.”

Nusslein is scheduled to be sentenced on July 31, 2024, and faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison.