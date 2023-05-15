North Philadelphia

Man ‘Passed Out' on North Philly Roadway was Slain in Hit-and-Run, Police say

A man thought to have been asleep on N. 11th Street on Monday morning was found to have suffered deadly injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle, police said

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man -- believed to be in his 20s -- was found dead on a city street after it had been believed he was simply passed out in a roadway.

According to law enforcement officials, officers responded to the 2400 block of N. 11th Street in the city's Hartranft neighborhood at about 6:11 a.m. on Monday, after receiving a call of a person passed out in the roadway.

However, first responders found the man instead had suffered injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, police said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where officials said, he was pronounced at about 6:39 a.m.

Law enforcement officials believe the man was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene of the incident.

Police said an investigation into the deadly incident is ongoing.

