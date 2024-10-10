Bikeshare rider on life support after Kensington Ave. shooting

Police are investigating after first responders found a man on the roadway in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood after he had been shot at least twice, officials said.

According to police, officers and emergency medical crews responding to a report of a shooting along the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue, at about 4:28 a.m. on Thursday, found a 28-year-old man "bleeding heavily" after he had been shot in the head and leg.

On Thursday morning, Chief Police Inspector Scott Small told NBC10 that the man -- who police officials have not yet provided further identifying information on -- was straddling a rideshare Indego bicycle when he was found and was unresponsive when first responders arrived.

NBC10's SkyForce10 captured images of the rideshare bike left in place under the tracks for the Market-Frankford Line train.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Small said the man's injuries "appear to be un-survivable" and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was placed on life support.

At the scene, Small said, investigators recovered two spent shell casings.

Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance footage from the scene, he said.

No arrests have been made and no motive is known for this incident, but Small said that an investigation is ongoing.