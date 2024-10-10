Kensington

Bikeshare rider on life support after Kensington Ave. shooting

A 28-year-old man is not expected to survive after he was discovered on the roadway, straddling a bicycle along Kensington Avenue early Thursday, after being shot in the head and leg

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after first responders found a man on the roadway in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood after he had been shot at least twice, officials said.

According to police, officers and emergency medical crews responding to a report of a shooting along the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue, at about 4:28 a.m. on Thursday, found a 28-year-old man "bleeding heavily" after he had been shot in the head and leg.

On Thursday morning, Chief Police Inspector Scott Small told NBC10 that the man -- who police officials have not yet provided further identifying information on -- was straddling a rideshare Indego bicycle when he was found and was unresponsive when first responders arrived.

NBC10's SkyForce10 captured images of the rideshare bike left in place under the tracks for the Market-Frankford Line train.

Small said the man's injuries "appear to be un-survivable" and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was placed on life support.

At the scene, Small said, investigators recovered two spent shell casings.

Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance footage from the scene, he said.

No arrests have been made and no motive is known for this incident, but Small said that an investigation is ongoing.

