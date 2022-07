A man sitting on an escalator rail at Lincoln Financial Field died when he fell off and plunged about 40 feet down, police said.

The unidentified 32-year-old fell at the stadium in South Philadelphia around 10:47 p.m. Thursday, the Philadelphia Police Department said Sunday. An ambulance rushed him to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was declared dead at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

The death appears to be accidental, the PPD said.