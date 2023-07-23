North Philadelphia

Man on dirt bike shoots 2 people in North Philly

A man and a woman were injured when a gunman on a dirt bike fired at them near the intersection o W. Somerset and N. 22nd streets

By Hayden Mitman

Police are investigating after a shooting early Sunday saw two people wounded when a man on a dirt bike shot at them in North Philadelphia.

According to police, officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. after a shooting near the intersection of W. Somerset and N. 22nd streets to find a man, who had been shot in the leg, and a woman who was shot in the back.

Officials said the two injured victims were transported to a nearby hospital, however their conditions were not immediately available.

Law enforcement officials believe they were both shot once by an individual who was riding a dirt bike.

No motive has been details and no arrests have yet been made, but officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

