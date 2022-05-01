Man Kills His Grandfather and a 2nd Man Inside Home, Police Say

A man is accused of shooting and killing his grandfather inside a Philadelphia home as well as a second man who was checking on the grandfather two days later.

On Thursday, Benjamin McMichael, 67, went into the room of his 22-year-old grandson Czar McMichael inside a home along the 4600 block of North Broad Street.

Police said Benjamin McMichael was upset about the condition of the room and then grabbed his grandson’s arm. Czar McMichael then spun around and shot his grandfather multiple times, according to investigators.

Two days later, on Saturday, at 4:35 p.m., Anthony Ham, 45, and a witness arrived at the home because he hadn’t heard from Benjamin McMichael for a few days. Ham gained entry through a window and then opened the door for the witness.

While Ham searched through the home, he was confronted by Czar McMichael, police said. The two men argued and then Czar McMichael pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting Ham multiple times, according to investigators.

Czar McMichael fled the home while the witness called 911. Responding police officers captured Czar McMichael along the 4500 block of North 13th Street and arrested him, investigators said.

Officers found Ham’s body on the second floor of the home as well as Benjamin McMichael’s body on the third floor. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene at 4:56 p.m.

Czar McMichael is charged with murder and other related offenses.