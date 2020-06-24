Man Kills Delco Woman, Leaves Her Body in Trash Bag, Police Say

Police arrested a man accused of murdering a Delaware County woman in Upper Darby and then leaving her body in a trash bag in Philadelphia.

Kareem Davis-Duppins, 26, of Philadelphia, is charged with first-degree murder, abuse of corpse and other related offenses.

Investigators said Davis-Duppins knew 25-year-old Sabrina Dubose, of Haverford Township, prior to the murder though they did not reveal how long or the exact nature of their relationship.

Davis-Duppins then allegedly killed Dubose in Upper Darby in May though police are still investigating the exact details of the murder.

Davis-Duppins then moved Dubose’s body multiple times, police said. He then allegedly left her body in a trash bag on the 5700 block of Musgrave Street in Philadelphia.

Dubose was reported missing on May 22. Through informants, witnesses and surveillance, investigators identified Davis-Duppins as the suspect, police said. Davis-Duppins was taken into custody Tuesday. He allegedly admitted that he murdered Dubose and told police where he left her body.

Davis-Duppins was officially charged Wednesday after investigators identified the body as Dubose.

Police have not yet determined an exact cause of death.