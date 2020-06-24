Man Kills Delco Woman, Leaves Her Body in Trash Bag, Police Say

Police arrested a man accused of murdering a Delaware County woman in Upper Darby and then leaving her body in a trash bag in Philadelphia.
Kareem Davis-Duppins, 26, of Philadelphia, is charged with first-degree murder, abuse of corpse and other related offenses.
Investigators said Davis-Duppins knew 25-year-old Sabrina Dubose, of Haverford Township, prior to the murder though they did not reveal how long or the exact nature of their relationship.
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.
Davis-Duppins then allegedly killed Dubose in Upper Darby in May though police are still investigating the exact details of the murder.
Davis-Duppins then moved Dubose’s body multiple times, police said. He then allegedly left her body in a trash bag on the 5700 block of Musgrave Street in Philadelphia.
Dubose was reported missing on May 22. Through informants, witnesses and surveillance, investigators identified Davis-Duppins as the suspect, police said. Davis-Duppins was taken into custody Tuesday. He allegedly admitted that he murdered Dubose and told police where he left her body.
Davis-Duppins was officially charged Wednesday after investigators identified the body as Dubose.
Police have not yet determined an exact cause of death.