Man killed, woman hurt in double shooting in Philly

A man was killed and a woman was injured following a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood.

Police responded to numerous 911 calls reporting a shooting at the intersection of 5th Street and Tabor Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived they found a 33-year-old man on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:51 p.m.

Around the same time, a 30-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg arrived at the hospital. Police said she was injured in the same shooting that killed the 33-year-old man. She’s currently listed in stable condition.

Police found 15 spent shell casings from one or two semiautomatic weapons at the scene of the shooting, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Small also told NBC10 the 33-year-old man may have been involved in a shootout moments before his death.

“There’s a possibility that this 33-year-old victim also was firing shots because we did find a handgun in very close proximity,” Small said.

The shooting occurred right outside of a bar in the area. Police also said the 30-year-old woman may have been in the bar before the shooting occurred.

Small told NBC10 most of the businesses near the scene of the shooting have exterior surveillance cameras. They have not released a description of any suspects.

As of Tuesday there have been 85 reported homicides in Philadelphia, according to police. That's down 34 percent from the same time last year.