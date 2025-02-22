A man is dead and a woman was hurt in a shooting that happened in Philadelphia on Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened around 5:41 p.m. on the 2100 block of North Natrona Street in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia on Feb. 22, police said.

The male shooting victim suffered a gunshot wound to his head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene just after 6 p.m. by medics.

The second victim was a woman in her mid-twenties who was shot one time in the right arm, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital where was placed in stable condition.

An investigation into this shooting is being conducted by the Homicide Detectives.