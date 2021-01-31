Man Killed, Woman Critically Hurt in Philadelphia Gas Station Shooting

Philadelphia police on Sunday were looking for the person who shot a man dead and left a woman critically wounded at a gas station.

Police arrived around 7:20 a.m. to the gas station near the intersection of E. Washington Lane and Clearview Street in the East Germantown neighborhood, where they found both victims.

Officers rushed them to Einstein Medical Center, where the man was pronounced dead and the woman was listed in critical condition.

Investigators could be seen examining a van that had broken front and rear passenger windows. Shell casings were also seen on the ground, though it was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

Police believe the suspect may have driven off in a dark-colored pickup truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.