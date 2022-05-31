Man Killed, Woman Caught In Crossfire in Triple Shooting

Police said a hail of bullets on a West Philadelphia street corner Monday night killed one man, hurt another, and critically injured a woman blocks away.

According to investigators, the woman was in a pickup truck driving near 41st and Parrish streets around 11 p.m. when she was hit in the face by a stray bullet. Officers said they took the woman, 29, to the hospital where she’s in critical condition.

A man in his 30s was struck multiple times in the body and head, Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Face said. He died at the hospital.

A short time later, police said they found a third victim blocks away. He had tried to run from the gunfire after being shot twice in the legs. Officers said he was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The two men were likely the targets of the violence, Pace said. At least 34 shots were fired.

The deadly triple shooting comes on the heels of a violent Memorial Day weekend in Philadelphia.

As of Tuesday morning, there have been at least 209 homicides so far this year in Philadelphia – at least 14 of those victims dying over the holiday weekend. That number is down 1% from the same time last year, which wound up being the deadliest on record in Philadelphia.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.