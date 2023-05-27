Man Killed While Sitting in Car in Fairhill

Police are investigating after an early morning shooting in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood on Saturday left a man dead.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting along the 600 block of Cambria Street, at about 12:50 a.m., found a man who had been shot multiple times while sitting in a car.

Officers said the man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 3:19 a.m.

Police said they located a second man shot nearby but could not confirm if this incident is related to the Cambria Street shooting.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.