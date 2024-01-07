North Philadelphia

Man killed, struck by train in North Philly

A man was killed when, officials said, he couldn't move out of the way of a CSX train near the intersection of Henry and W. Hunting Park avenues on Sunday morning

By Hayden Mitman

Fire crews respond after a man was struck and killed by a train on Sunday morning.
Police and fire officials in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was killed after being struck by a train in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened at about 6:31 a.m. on Sunday when a man was spotted by a CSX train conductor along the tracks near the intersection on Henry and W. Hunting Park Avenue.

Officials said the conductor saw the man attempt to move out of the way, but the train was unable to stop before striking the man.

According to police, first responders pronounced the man at about 7:15 a.m.

An investigation into this incident, officials said, is ongoing.

