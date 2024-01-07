Man killed, struck by train in North Philly

Police and fire officials in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was killed after being struck by a train in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened at about 6:31 a.m. on Sunday when a man was spotted by a CSX train conductor along the tracks near the intersection on Henry and W. Hunting Park Avenue.

Officials said the conductor saw the man attempt to move out of the way, but the train was unable to stop before striking the man.

According to police, first responders pronounced the man at about 7:15 a.m.

An investigation into this incident, officials said, is ongoing.