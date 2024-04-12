Philadelphia

Man dies after being stabbed in chest in Philadelphia Friday morning, police say

Police said the incident happened just after 4 a.m. on the 2900 block of N. Howard St.

By Cherise Lynch

A man has died after being stabbed in the chest in Philadelphia early Friday morning, according to police.

Responding officers found a man between 40 and 50 years old suffering from a single stab wound to the chest, police said.

Officers transported the man to the hospital where police said he was pronounced dead at 5:40 a.m.

Police said no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

