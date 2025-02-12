South Philadelphia

Man killed, another hurt in South Philly home invasion, police say

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a 27-year-old man was killed, and another man was hurt, after, officials say, three men forcibly entered a home along Cross Street in South Philly on Tuesday night

By Hayden Mitman

law enforcement officials in Philadelphia said a man was killed and another was injured on Tuesday night when thre men forced their way into a South Philadelphia home.

According to police, the incident happened at about 9:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, when three unidentified gunmen, allegedly, forced their way into a home located along the 400 block of Cross Street in South Philly.

At the time, officials said, a 27-year-old man in the home was killed when he was shot in the back of the head. Another man was pistol whipped, police said.

After the incident, the gunmen fled east on Cross Street headed towards the 1500 block of South 4th Street, police officials said.

The man who was shot was pronounced at about 10:04 p.m. at the scene, according to police.

No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered, but law enforcement officials said one spent shell casing was found at the scene and an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Police officials are asking anyone with information about this incident contact the Philadelphia Police Department's homicide detectives at 215-686-3334.

Anonymous tips can also be provided through the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477), and, officials said, all tips will remain confidential.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

