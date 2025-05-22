Man shot, killed by officers in North Philly after scuffle, police say

An investigation is underway after officers with the Philadelphia Police Department shot and killed a man who they tried to stop on Wednesday, according to officials.

This all unfolded just after 6:30 p.m. when officers tried to stop the man near the intersection of Mutter and Somerset streets in the Fairhill section of North Philadelphia on May 21, Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said.

As they approached the man, a scuffle broke out between the officers and the man, Stanford explained. During the scuffle, the man pulled a handgun out of a bag that went off.

Two of the officers fired their weapons and the man was shot in the torso, Stanford said. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead around 6:45 p.m.

The officers involved in this incident were wearing body cameras, according to Stanford. They are being placed on administrative leave the investigation into what happened continues.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.