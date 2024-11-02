A man is dead after being shot several times in West Philadelphia on Friday night, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened on the 5900 block of Callowhill Street just after 9 p.m. on Nov. 1, police said.

A 31-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, according to police. Officers took him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 9:30 p.m.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Police have not yet identified the victim in this shooting, according to Inspector Michael Gormley.

Investigators have found at least 20 spent shell casings at the scene, Gormley said.

Gormley explained that it appears that the casings came from different caliber weapons.

No weapons were recovered and no one has been arrested in connection to this shooting.

The Homicide Unit at the Philadelphia Police Department is investigating.