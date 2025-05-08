Young man killed in shooting in Southwest Philly, police say

A young man identified as John Doe was shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday evening, police said.

Philadelphia police were on patrol in the area near the intersection of 56th Street and Thomas Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. when they heard several gunshots, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Léelo en español aquí

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a man fleeing northbound on foot.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police apprehended a 20-year-old suspect after a chase and found a handgun in his possession that matches shell casings on scene, officials said. The suspect has been taken into custody.

The victim was found by officers on 56th Street with gunshot wounds to his back and neck, according to Small. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:40 p.m.

The victim appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s, and the family of the victim had arrived at the hospital, Small said.