Man killed, another injured in shooting in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

A man was killed and another is in critical condition following a shooting at the 2200 block of South Felton Street in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.
The shooting occurred around 5:18 p.m. on Thursday, May 15, police said.
According to police, both men were taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, where the victim killed was pronounced dead at 5:37 p.m.
No details have been provided on a shooter as of 7:03 p.m.
Philadelphia police are on the scene and investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department's tip hotline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.