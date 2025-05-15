Southwest Philadelphia

Man killed, another injured in shooting in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

By Brendan Brightman

A man was killed and another is in critical condition following a shooting at the 2200 block of South Felton Street in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting occurred around 5:18 p.m. on Thursday, May 15, police said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to police, both men were taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, where the victim killed was pronounced dead at 5:37 p.m.

No details have been provided on a shooter as of 7:03 p.m.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Philadelphia police are on the scene and investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department's tip hotline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Southwest PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us