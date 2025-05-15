Man killed, another injured in shooting in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

A man was killed and another is in critical condition following a shooting at the 2200 block of South Felton Street in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting occurred around 5:18 p.m. on Thursday, May 15, police said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to police, both men were taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, where the victim killed was pronounced dead at 5:37 p.m.

No details have been provided on a shooter as of 7:03 p.m.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Philadelphia police are on the scene and investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department's tip hotline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story; check back for updates.