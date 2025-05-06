1 man dead, 1 arrested after shooting in West Philly on Monday

A man is dead after a shooting in a West Philadelphia neighborhood on Monday, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on May 5 on the 900 block of North 66 Street in the Overbrook section of the city, police said.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times throughout his body, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead around 7:18 p.m.

One man was arrested in connection to this shooting, police said.

The Homicide Unit is currently investigating this incident.