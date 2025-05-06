Philadelphia

1 man dead, 1 arrested after shooting in West Philly on Monday

When officers got to the scene in West Philadelphia on Monday, they found a man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body

By Emily Rose Grassi

A man is dead after a shooting in a West Philadelphia neighborhood on Monday, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on May 5 on the 900 block of North 66 Street in the Overbrook section of the city, police said.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times throughout his body, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead around 7:18 p.m.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

One man was arrested in connection to this shooting, police said.

The Homicide Unit is currently investigating this incident.

