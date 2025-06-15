20-year-old man shot, killed in South Jersey on Saturday

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in South Jersey on Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 14 on the 300 block of Maurice Street in Millville, New Jersey, officials said.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Roshaud Rhett, of Millville, according to officials. He was taken to a nearby hospital after the shooting where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip for the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office by clicking here.