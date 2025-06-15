New Jersey

20-year-old man shot, killed in South Jersey on Saturday

20-year-old Roshaud Rhett, of Millville, was shot and killed on Saturday, officials said.

By Emily Rose Grassi

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in South Jersey on Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 14 on the 300 block of Maurice Street in Millville, New Jersey, officials said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Roshaud Rhett, of Millville, according to officials. He was taken to a nearby hospital after the shooting where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip for the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office by clicking here.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us