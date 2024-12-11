Man killed in overnight crash on Frankford Ave. in Northeast Philly

A man is dead after a car being thrown from a he was riding as a passenger when it struck a van parked along Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia's Mayfair section early Wednesday, officials said.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was killed when a BMW he was a passenger in struck an unoccupied work van that was parked along the 6600 block of Frankford Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024.

In talking to NBC10 at the scene on Wednesday, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said that the victim in this crash was thrown from the vehicle when the passenger's side of the car he was in was torn open during the crash.

"When police and medics arrived on location, they found a 26-year-old male laying on the highway next to a BMW that clearly was involved in an auto accident because the entire passenger side was torn open," said Small. "The victim was suffering from multiple injuries to his face, neck, arms and legs."

The man, who police have not yet provided further identifying information on, was pronounced at the scene at about 1:33 a.m., said Small.

He said that, it appears the man was thrown from a BMW he was driving in when the vehicle, driven by a 28-year-old woman, struck an unoccupied work van that was parked along Frankford Avenue.

The woman, Small said, only seeming suffered minor injuries in this crash.

"It's really amazing that this 28-year-old female driver was able to get out of the vehicle and other than some cuts and bruises she was conscious, walking, talking," Small said.

In the course of the crash, Small said, the passenger side of the BMW struck the rear driver's side of the van, spinning the BMW and tearing open the passenger side of the car. The work van, Small said, was pushed up onto the sidewalk due to the impact.

The driver, Small said, was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated after the crash and he was unsure if she could face charges in this incident.

He said that police plan to review surveillance footage from the scene and an investigation is ongoing.