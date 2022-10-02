Man Killed Outside Philly Home in Ambush Shooting: Police

A man was fatally shot outside his Philadelphia home shortly before midnight Saturday night, authorities said.

At around 11:55 p.m., A 42-year-old man was found shot multiple times on the porch of his home on Marcella Street in the Summerdale neighborhood, police told NBC10. Another person was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene and was pronounced dead at 12:14 a.m.

Two gunmen had reportedly approached the home on foot and began shooting as they were standing on the sidewalk in front of the home, police said, adding that the men continued shooting as they climbed the stairs and approached the victim as he was already down.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At least 11 shell casings from two different caliber weapons were found on the sidewalk, to the stairs, and then on the porch, police said.

No arrests were made and a motive is unclear at this time, but police said someone witnessed one individual fleeing the scene wearing a red overcoat.

Homicide investigators are slated to review private surveillance video and city owned cameras in an attempt to identify the suspects.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.