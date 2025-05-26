Philadelphia

Man shot, killed in N. Philly on Memorial Day

The shooting happened in the Fairhill section of North Philadelphia just after 3:30 p.m., police said.

By Emily Rose Grassi

A man was killed in a shooting in Philadelphia on Memorial Day, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of North Orkney Street in the Fairhill section of North Philadelphia, police said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Léelo en español aquí

The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital by medics where he was pronounced dead just after 4 p.m., officials said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

No arrests have been made yet, and the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is working to figure out why this shooting happened.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Center City Philadelphia 12 hours ago

Police officer hurt in crash near Philadelphia Museum of Art

Berks County 8 hours ago

Berks Co. officials warn of scam involving county Sheriff's Office

You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaGun violence
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us