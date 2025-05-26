Man shot, killed in N. Philly on Memorial Day

A man was killed in a shooting in Philadelphia on Memorial Day, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of North Orkney Street in the Fairhill section of North Philadelphia, police said.

The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital by medics where he was pronounced dead just after 4 p.m., officials said.

No arrests have been made yet, and the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is working to figure out why this shooting happened.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.

You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS.