Man killed when North Philly bar fight erupts in gunfire, officials say

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after, officials said, a man was killed after an argument in a North Philly bar spilled onto the streets outside early Sunday.

According to Philadelphia Police Captain Tyrell McCoy, the incident happened at about 2:39 a.m. when an argument erupted at a bar located along the 3400 block of North 2nd Street in North Philadelphia.

The incident inside the bar spilled onto the streets outside and, McCoy said, that's where the shooting occurred.

At that time, he said, a man -- who officials have not yet provided further identifying information on -- was shot in the head by another man, who police also didn't provide further details on, after being involved in an argument inside the bar.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

First responders to the incident took the victim to a nearby hospital where, McCoy said, he was pronounced.

Also, he said, police have taken several people in for questioning following this incident, but no arrests have yet been made.

An investigation, McCoy said, is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.