Man killed in Kensington, chased down Allegheny Ave. by gunman, police say

Police in Philadelphia made an arrest on Monday night, shortly after a man was chased down Allegheny Avenue in Kensington and shot to death.

According to police, the incident happened at about 10 p.m. when officials were called to assist an officer at the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues on Monday.

First responders arrived to find a man who had been shot several times laying in the roadway at the intersection of G Street and Allegheny Avenue.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was pronounced at about 10:53 p.m.

An investigation into the incident found, police officials claim, that the man was chased after he was crossing the roadway with a woman and a dark-colored Jeep stopped at the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues.

A passenger in that Jeep jumped out and started chasing the victim, who ran, before the suspected gunman shot him several times, officials said.

After the shooting, the gunman fled, according to police.

Officers arriving on the scene pursued the suspected gunman and apprehended him along the 3100 block of Porter Street, officials said.

The 19-year-old suspected gunman has been arrested and charges are pending, according to police.

The victim in this incident has not yet been identified as, police officials said, they are waiting to notify the man's family.

An investigation into this incident, officials said, is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or call or text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters can remain anonymous, officials said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.