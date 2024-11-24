Philadelphia

Man killed when fight at Juniata Park bar ends in shooting outside, police say

Police say a man was shot and killed after a fight at a bar near the intersection of East Erie Ave. and J Street in Philly's Juniata Park neighborhood spilled into the streets early Sunday

By Hayden Mitman

Police are investigating after a man was killed after a fight at a bar in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood escalated into a shooting early Sunday.

According to police, officials learned of the incident after the victim, a 29-year-old man was brought into a hospital in the city after he had been shot at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.

However, officials said, the man was dead upon arrival.

Officers investigating the incident learned that the man was allegedly involved in an altercation at JJ's Café, a bar near the intersection of East Erie Avenue and J Street in Philadelphia's Juniata Park section. That altercation spilled into the streets outside and, officials said, an unknown gunman produced a firearm and fired several times.

Police at the scene, just across the street from the bar, have recovered multiple shell casings, officials said.

Law enforcement officials have not yet provided any further information on the identity of the victim or the individual -- or individuals -- being sought in this incident.

However, police said an investigation is ongoing.

