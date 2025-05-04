Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in North Philly, police say

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was shot at killed along a roadway in North Philly on Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 1100 block of West Venango Street in North Philadelphia at about 7:07 a.m. on Sunday to find a man who had been shot.

The man, officials said, was pronounced at the scene by first responders at about 7:15 a.m.

Police officials said there have been no arrests yet made and no motive has been determined.

But, officials said, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.