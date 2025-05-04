North Philadelphia

Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in North Philly, police say

Police officials in Philadelphia said a man was killed in a shooting that happened along West Venango Street in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning

By Hayden Mitman

GETTY IMAGES

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was shot at killed along a roadway in North Philly on Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 1100 block of West Venango Street in North Philadelphia at about 7:07 a.m. on Sunday to find a man who had been shot.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The man, officials said, was pronounced at the scene by first responders at about 7:15 a.m.

Police officials said there have been no arrests yet made and no motive has been determined.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

But, officials said, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

North Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us