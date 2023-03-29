Man Killed in Southwest Philly Shooting

Police are investigating after a shooting on Wednesday morning left a man dead on the street in Southwest Philadelphia.

According to officials, first responders to a shooting that occurred at about 9:30 a.m., along the 2000 block of South Redfield Street, discovered a 24-year-old man in the street after he had been shot once in the head and five times throughout his body.

Law enforcement officials said the man -- who has not yet been identified -- was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 10 a.m.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, and officials said, no arrest has been made and no weapon has yet been recovered.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.