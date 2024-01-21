Man killed in Southwest Philadelphia assault, police say

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a man died after being assaulted in Southwest Philadelphia early Sunday.

According to police, officers responding to a report of a shooting along the 5500 block of Angora Terrace at about 1:22 a.m., found a 57-year-old man after he had been the victim of an assault.

The man -- who police officials did not provide further identifying details on -- was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 2:21 a.m.

Other than saying the man had been a victim of an assault, law enforcement officials did not detail the nature or severity of the man's injuries, nor did they provide further information on how the incident unfolded.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered at the scene, but officials said an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.