Man killed in shooting in Philly's Tioga neighborhood

Police are investigating after a man was killed early Sunday in North Philadelphia's Tioga neighborhood, officials said.

According to police, a man was found dead after a shooting occurred along the 3400 block of Judson Street early Sunday.

The man -- who police have not yet provided identifying information on -- was pronounced at the scene at 4:22 a.m. officials said.

An NBC10 camera found shell casings scattered across the roadway at the scene of this incident on Sunday morning.

An investigation is ongoing and police officials have not yet announced any arrests or if they have determined a motive in this shooting.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.