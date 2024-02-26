Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was killed in an early morning shooting in the city's Logan neighborhood.

According to police, a man -- who law enforcement officials have not yet provided further information on -- was killed in a shooting that happened after midnight along the 1100 block of Wagner Ave.

Officials said had been shot in his chest and thigh and was pronounced at about 12:35 a.m.

Police have not yet made an arrest in this incident, however, officials said an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.