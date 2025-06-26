Man killed in shooting at Northeast Philadelphia convenience store

A man was shot and killed in an incident that happened at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Northeast Philadelphia on Thursday morning, police said.

According to law enforcement officials, a man -- who police have not yet provided further identifying information on -- was shot in the head and killed in an incident that happened at a 7-Eleven near the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Disston Street at about 7:07 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials said, in a morning update, that the victim was pronounced at the scene at about 7:44 a.m.

Shortly after the shooting, officials said, police responded to a call on the 7000 block of Tulip Street where the man sought in this shooting may have fled to after the slaying.

At about 9:50 a.m., police announced the suspected gunman had been arrested. Officials have not yet provided further identifying information.

Chris Mullins, who claimed he witnessed the incident, told NBC10's crew at the scene, the shooting happened as the result of a fight between two men.

"A guy opened the door coming out and they started yelling and screaming, I turn around and looked back in and they started fighting. Then, one thing led to another," Mullins told NBC10. "And, he shot him in the back of the store."

He said a woman who, Mullins believed, was the victim's girlfriend, told him the fight began after she was touched inappropriately.

"The guy, apparently, touched her where he shouldn't have touched her and that started all this," he claimed.

Mullins said, after the shooting, the shooter walked calmly from the scene.

"As he walked out of the store, he was putting the gun in his waistband," said Mullins. "He walked out of there like nothing happened."

But, police said that an investigation into this incident is ongoing.