Philadelphia

Man Killed in SEPTA Trolley Crash

The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Justin Reaves

By Rudy Chinchilla

A stock photo of a Police Line "Do Not Cross" caution tape with a defocused police car with sirens flashing red and blue.

A man died when a SEPTA trolley and a car collided in Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

The trolley was traveling west on Lancaster Avenue when it hit a Cadillac going north Powelton Avenue around 3:21 a.m., Officer Miguel Torres, a Philadelphia Police Department spokesman, said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The trolley hit the passenger door, trapping 30-year-old Justin Reaves inside, Torres said. The man had to be pulled out by fire crews, and he was declared dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 3:58 a.m.

The driver of the car was taken to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the trolley driver was unhurt, Torres said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Can Safe Spaces Curb Dangerous Car Gatherings in Philly?

Blue Cross Broad Street Run 4 hours ago

Highlights of 2021 Blue Cross Broad Street Run

The crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaSEPTA
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us