Man Killed in SEPTA Trolley Crash

A man died when a SEPTA trolley and a car collided in Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

The trolley was traveling west on Lancaster Avenue when it hit a Cadillac going north Powelton Avenue around 3:21 a.m., Officer Miguel Torres, a Philadelphia Police Department spokesman, said.

The trolley hit the passenger door, trapping 30-year-old Justin Reaves inside, Torres said. The man had to be pulled out by fire crews, and he was declared dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 3:58 a.m.

The driver of the car was taken to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the trolley driver was unhurt, Torres said.

The crash remains under investigation.