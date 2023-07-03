Man killed in Roosevelt Boulevard crash

Police in Philadelphia responded after a man was killed in a single vehicle crash along Roosevelt Boulevard in the city's Rhawnhurst neighborhood, early Monday.

According to police, the incident happened just before 1 a.m., when a white SUV, driven by a man -- whose identity has not yet been released by police -- crashed into a tree along the median of Roosevelt Boulevard at Borbeck Avenue.

Officials said that the man was pronounced at the scene of the crash.

No cause of the crash has yet been determined, but law enforcement officials said that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

