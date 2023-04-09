Man Killed in Roosevelt Blvd Crash on Easter Sunday

A 48-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle crash early Sunday, along Roosevelt Boulevard at Bustleton Avenue, police said.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened at about 3:15 a.m., when a vehicle that was driven by the victim struck a light pole along the median on Roosevelt Boulevard at Bustleton Avenue.

The driver, police said, needed to be extracted from the vehicle by first responders and he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 5:25 a.m.

An investigation into this incident, police said, is ongoing.