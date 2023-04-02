Man Killed in Roosevelt Ave Hit-and-Run

A man was struck and killed while walking along Roosevelt Boulevard in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood early Sunday, police said.

According to law enforcement officials a man -- who has not yet been identified -- was found unresponsive in the roadway on Roosevelt Boulevard just after 2:15 a.m. on Sunday.

He was pronounced at the scene, said police.

Investigators said it appeared the man had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

No arrests have yet been made and, police said, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.