Man Killed in Olney Hit-and-Run

A 47-year-old man died early Sunday after being struck while standing near a vehicle in the roadway along North Mascher Street

A 47-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run incident that happened early Sunday in the city's Olney neighborhood, according to police.

Officials said that, at about 2:09 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2023, officers were called to the 5600 block of North Mascher Street after a man had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

As a vehicle headed southbound on Mascher Street, police said, it struck a man who was standing next to a double parked vehicle along the roadway.

The vehicle that struck the victim is believed to be a white or silver BMW SUV, police said.

After the incident, the vehicle allegedly fled eastbound on Wentz Street.

The male victim was taken to a nearby hospital where, investigators said, he was pronounced at about 2:33 a.m.

No arrest has yet been made, but officials are still investigating this incident, police said.  

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

