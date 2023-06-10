48-year-old man killed in Northeast Philly

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a deadly shooting on Saturday in Northeast Philadelphia.

According to police, the incident happened at about 1:24 a.m. on Saturday, along the 4400 block of Oakmont Street in the city's Holmesburg neighborhood.

Officials said that, first responders reported a 48-year-old man -- whose identity has not yet been provided by the police -- was found in that location after he had been shot twice in the chest.

According to police, the victim was pronounced at about 1:59 a.m.

At the scene of the shooting, early Saturday, officers were working near a vehicle that could be seen with its driver's side window broken out.

This article has been updated on Saturday, as officials did not confirm reports that claimed two individuals were seen running from the scene of the shooting.

Law enforcement officials have not yet detailed any motive for the shooting and no arrests have yet been made, but an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.