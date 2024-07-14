North Philadelphia

Man killed in North Philly double shooting

At least 18 shots were fired in a shooting along Warnock Street in North Philadelphia on Saturday night that left one man dead and another hospitalized

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia are investigating a double shooting on Saturday night in North Philadelphia that left one man dead and put another in the hospital.

According to police, the incident happened at about 11:20 p.m. on Sunday night on the 3500 block of N. Warnock Street in North Philadelphia.

Here, officials claim, responding officers found a man who had been shot in the head and another man who was shot in the knee.

Both men were taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said early Sunday, one of the victims -- who was a man in his 20s, police officials said -- was pronounced.

At the scene, NBC10's crew counted about 18 shell casings following this shooting.

Law enforcement officials, as of about 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, did not provide further information on the men who were shot, nor did they detail any motive or suspects in this incident.

However, officials said an investigation is ongoing.

