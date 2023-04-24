Man Killed in Kensington Shooting

Police are investigating after a man, believed to be in his 20s, was killed in a shooting early Monday, in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

According to police, the incident happened at about 4:19 a.m. along the 3200 block of Kensington Avenue.

Officials said that, at that time, responding officers found a man who had suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and lower back. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where law enforcement officials said, he was pronounced dead at about 4:33 a.m.

No arrests have reportedly been made in this incident, however, police said an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.