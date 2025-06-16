North Philadelphia

Man killed in hit-and-run at Broad St. and Lehigh Ave., police say

Police in Philadelphia were investigating early Monday after, officials said, a man believed to be in his 60s was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue.

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a man was struck and killed at the intersection of Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia early Monday, police said.

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:33 a.m., when a man, believed to be in his early 60s, was struck at that intersection.

Police believe the man was struck by a blue sedan that was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The victim, who officials have not yet provided new information on, was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was pronounced at about 1:04 a.m.

Police officials said officers are searching for the vehicle involved in this incident and an investigation is ongoing.

