Man killed in early morning shooting in North Philly, police say

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after, officials said, a man was found dead in the living room of a North Philadelphia home after he had been shot in the face.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a person with a gun at a home along the 2800 block of Mutter Avenue on North Mutter Street at about 8:52 a.m. on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

At the scene, police officials said officers found a 43-year-old man, in the living room of the home, who had been shot in the face.

He was pronounced at the scene at about 8:59 a.m., officials said.

No arrests have yet been made and no weapon was recovered at the scene, but, police officials said, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.