North Philadelphia

Man killed in early morning shooting in North Philly, police say

Police officials said a 43-year-old man was shot and killed in the living room of a North Philadelphia home on Thursday morning

By Hayden Mitman

Getty Images

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after, officials said, a man was found dead in the living room of a North Philadelphia home after he had been shot in the face.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a person with a gun at a home along the 2800 block of Mutter Avenue on North Mutter Street at about 8:52 a.m. on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

At the scene, police officials said officers found a 43-year-old man, in the living room of the home, who had been shot in the face.

He was pronounced at the scene at about 8:59 a.m., officials said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

No arrests have yet been made and no weapon was recovered at the scene, but, police officials said, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

North Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us