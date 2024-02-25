Man killed in crash along Knights Road in Northeast Philly

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash along Knights Road in Northeast Philadelphia early Sunday.

According to law enforcement officials, police responded at about 2:30 a.m. after a driver -- possibly speeding -- lost control of a car along the 12800 block of Knights Road in Northeast Philadelphia, crashed into a tree, then into a pole.

Officials said that the 24-year-old man behind the wheel of the car was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 3:07 a.m.

No other passengers were in the car, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

According to law enforcement officials, this incident remains under investigation.