Man killed in crash along Knights Road in Northeast Philly

Police officials said a 24-year-old man was killed early Sunday when a car he was driving struck a tree along the 12800 block of Knights Road early Sunday

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash along Knights Road in Northeast Philadelphia early Sunday.

According to law enforcement officials, police responded at about 2:30 a.m. after a driver -- possibly speeding -- lost control of a car along the 12800 block of Knights Road in Northeast Philadelphia, crashed into a tree, then into a pole.

Officials said that the 24-year-old man behind the wheel of the car was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 3:07 a.m.

No other passengers were in the car, police said.

According to law enforcement officials, this incident remains under investigation.

