Man killed in Bethel, Delaware crash

Police in Delaware are investigating after an early morning crash on Sunday in Bethel left one man dead.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 2:16 a.m., after the driver of a 2017 white Ford Fiesta, traveling eastbound on Shell Bridge Road, west of South Shell Bridge Road, failed to navigate an S-curve due to, what officials said was, "an apparent high rate of speed."

Officials said the driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old man from Seaford, Delaware, "lost control and impacted with a raised embankment, which caused it to vault airborne." After it hit the ground, officials said, the Ford rolled several times before coming to a stop against the guardrail.

During this incident, the driver was ejected from the rolling vehicle, and police said, he was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced.

Officials have declined to provide identifying information on the driver until the man's family can be notified.

An investigation into the crash, police said, is ongoing.