Man killed after getting hit by train in Camden

A train operated by Conrail struck and killed a man in Camden on Wednesday, April 16

A man is dead after he was struck by a freight train in New Jersey on Wednesday evening, according to Camden County Police.

The crash happened near the intersection of South 6th Street and Carl Miller Boulevard in Camden on April 16, police said.

The train was being operated by Conrail and police officials said they believe the crash was an accident.

The intersection is closed as the crash is under investigation.

NBC10 has reached out to Conrail for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

